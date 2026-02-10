Trusted By 100+ Clients
Challenge
The Fix
We help align all your marketing into one clear system. It attracts the right people in the right way.
The Result
This will make selling your SaaS much easier. Each client will cost you less, so profits can grow faster.
1 on 1 Consultations
Popular
$245
/consultation
Includes:
We audit your current marketing setup and identify the biggest blocks.
We explain the key things you need to know to make the right decisions.
We help you define the most important tasks with the biggest leverage on your goals.
Each consultation lasts 60 to 90 minutes.
After each consultation, you receive a report with key lessons and next tasks.
Marketing Director
$89
/hour
As your marketing director, we manage your entire marketing. We build a system and organize it with tools like Notion and ClickUp. We coordinate specialists and activities. Everything is so clear that you can take over anytime and run it without us.
Includes:
Regular calls where we update you
An evaluation of your current setup to find the biggest priorities.
We start with low-hanging fruit that requires little effort but yields quick results
A clear roadmap of tasks and improvements for the next months.
A marketing strategy that defines the optimal target audience and their main pain points. We then build your USPs and create an appealing offer.
Popular
$29
/month
Includes:
Creating an irresistible offer
Mini courses on creating a website and choosing the right marketing channel
SaaS ideas to avoid
Mental Resilience for SaaS Founders
Lists of SaaS directories and accelerator programs
A community where SaaS founders help each other
$450
/month
A step-by-step system to take your SaaS marketing to the next level, with practical tools and proven strategies.
Includes:
A complete marketing plan using the StoryBrand framework
In-depth course on building a website with StoryBrand
Deep dive into the best marketing channels for SaaS promotion
Ready-to-use templates that save hours of work
Premium community support
01
With a strong foundation, all your marketing activities and investments become more profitable.
With better prioritization, you’ll face fewer tasks that create a much bigger impact.
You save a lot of time by learning only the most important information you need to grow your SaaS.
By using proven methods, you can increase your profits much faster. You can pay yourself sooner and reinvest in growth.
02
Without a strong foundation in your marketing, your SaaS cannot stand out from the competition and the noise. All your marketing activities become less effective.
You will lose a lot of time learning from different sources and trying to apply various advice. Most of it is not based on real experience and is not optimal for SaaS startups.
If you don’t know what works, you’ll choose the wrong channels or use the right ones in the wrong way. This wastes both time and money.
Slow progress with trial and error can be frustrating. Over time, you might even have to give up your SaaS if money runs out, patience fades, or competitors catch up.
Why Work With Us
Experience:
We bring 15 years of experience working with hundreds of startups, including many SaaS companies. We’ve run email campaigns of 50,000 per day and managed €500,000 per month in Google Ads. This breadth of experience allows us to find what has the biggest potential for your case.
Podcast:
On our podcast, we interview hundreds of SaaS founders and industry leaders. We keep learning directly from people working to grow SaaS startups.
Founder’s mindset:
We ran our own SaaS startup between 2010 and 2015 and still build smaller projects on the side. We understand the challenges faced by entrepreneurs with limited resources, pressure, and stress.
Frameworks:
We apply frameworks that make marketing stand out and perform better. StoryBrand and Made to Stick help us connect effectively with target audiences. Blue Ocean Strategy helps us position offers and find lucrative niches.
Built on insights from 300+ startups and 15+ years of experience.
Wilhelm Laubach - Your On-Demand Marketing Director
Since starting his first business in 2005, Wilhelm has mastered various marketing channels, including Google Ads, SEO, social media, and podcasting.
After hiring hundreds of freelancers, he knows how to spot the best and bring out their full potential.
His strong empathy enables him to step into the shoes of the target audience and quickly identify what needs to be done.
Christian Rühringer - Your On-Demand CTO
Christian Röhringer brings years of CTO experience. He built and led teams at GHLF.gg and scaled CoronaTest.de to process tens of thousands of daily orders. Alongside, he created and scaled numerous own projects, from a CMS and image-sharing platform to hosting services and developer tools.
His strength lies in blending hands-on technical expertise with strategic leadership and team management.
German Google Ad Copywriter
Wilhelm is one of the best out there! The communication was superb, and the delivery was on point.
Conversion-optimized landing page based on the StoryBrand framework
Fantastic working with Wilhelm. He did the project in time and within budget
30-minute consultation
Highly recommended. Will spared no time to dig in and share his rich expertise.
Social Media Agency for Video Production and Posting
Great work and range of knowledge, great communication! Very responsive!